West Africa's Democratic Crisis: A Region on the Brink
Recent coups and attempted coups across West Africa highlight a region in turmoil. ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray warns of declining electoral inclusivity and urges investments in regional security. The statement comes after failed coup attempts in Benin and Guinea-Bissau, raising questions about ECOWAS' effectiveness.
West Africa finds itself in the throes of escalating security crises as a series of coups and attempted coups destabilize the region. ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray has issued a stark warning about the erosion of electoral inclusivity, urging member states to focus on constitutional principles and regional security.
Touray made his remarks during a mediation and security council meeting in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. His comments followed a failed coup attempt in Benin, which adds to the growing list of military takeovers shaking the region, including a recent coup in Guinea-Bissau that ousted former President Umaro Embalo.
While ECOWAS has threatened interventions in the past, notably in Niger in 2023, its current posture remains uncertain. Analysts like Ulf Laessing from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation suggest that ECOWAS is keen to demonstrate its resolve, but it is unclear how or if the latest declarations of a state of emergency will change the situation on the ground.
