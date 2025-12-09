West Africa's Democratic Crisis: A Region on the Brink

West Africa finds itself in the throes of escalating security crises as a series of coups and attempted coups destabilize the region. ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray has issued a stark warning about the erosion of electoral inclusivity, urging member states to focus on constitutional principles and regional security.

Touray made his remarks during a mediation and security council meeting in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. His comments followed a failed coup attempt in Benin, which adds to the growing list of military takeovers shaking the region, including a recent coup in Guinea-Bissau that ousted former President Umaro Embalo.

While ECOWAS has threatened interventions in the past, notably in Niger in 2023, its current posture remains uncertain. Analysts like Ulf Laessing from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation suggest that ECOWAS is keen to demonstrate its resolve, but it is unclear how or if the latest declarations of a state of emergency will change the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)