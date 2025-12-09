Left Menu

West Africa's Democratic Crisis: A Region on the Brink

Recent coups and attempted coups across West Africa highlight a region in turmoil. ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray warns of declining electoral inclusivity and urges investments in regional security. The statement comes after failed coup attempts in Benin and Guinea-Bissau, raising questions about ECOWAS' effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:30 IST
West Africa's Democratic Crisis: A Region on the Brink
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

West Africa finds itself in the throes of escalating security crises as a series of coups and attempted coups destabilize the region. ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray has issued a stark warning about the erosion of electoral inclusivity, urging member states to focus on constitutional principles and regional security.

Touray made his remarks during a mediation and security council meeting in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. His comments followed a failed coup attempt in Benin, which adds to the growing list of military takeovers shaking the region, including a recent coup in Guinea-Bissau that ousted former President Umaro Embalo.

While ECOWAS has threatened interventions in the past, notably in Niger in 2023, its current posture remains uncertain. Analysts like Ulf Laessing from the Konrad Adenauer Foundation suggest that ECOWAS is keen to demonstrate its resolve, but it is unclear how or if the latest declarations of a state of emergency will change the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025