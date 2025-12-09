Border Tensions: Cambodia and Thailand Locked in Conflict
The ongoing border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand continues as both countries accuse each other of violating a truce. Amidst heavy fighting, Cambodia expresses willingness for bilateral talks, though both sides demand mutual goodwill. The conflict remains unresolved, with numerous casualties and widespread displacement.
Amidst escalating tensions, Cambodia has expressed its openness to immediate bilateral talks with Thailand to halt their ongoing border conflict. This initiative follows accusations from both sides of violating a truce brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, leading to artillery exchanges along their extensive shared border.
The conflict's escalation has resulted in at least 13 deaths and mass displacement. Cambodia's top adviser Suos Yara emphasized the importance of mutual agreement for dialogues to commence, while Thailand insists Cambodia show sincerity and take the first step toward peace, excluding third-party mediation.
Concerns are rising internationally, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging immediate cessation of hostilities. Tensions remain high as Thailand accuses Cambodia of laying new landmines, a charge Cambodia denies, upholding its commitment to a previous truce agreement.
