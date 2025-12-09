Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has accused the BJP of 'vote chori' or election theft, alleging collaboration with the Election Commission. He urged electoral reforms, including transparent voter lists and access to EVM data, to safeguard India's democracy, while criticizing changes to election laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:08 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery parliamentary session, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in 'vote chori' with support from the Election Commission. He labeled this as the 'biggest anti-national act,' asserting it undermines the very fabric of India.

During discussions on electoral reforms, Gandhi posed pointed questions to the BJP, accusing it of diminishing democratic integrity by misusing the Election Commission. He demanded critical reforms such as machine-readable voter lists, changes to CCTV footage laws, and transparency regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Gandhi criticized the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the election commissioners' selection panel and questioned the government's legal amendments regarding election oversight. His allegations highlight concerns over electoral transparency and the safeguarding of democracy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025