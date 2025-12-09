Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has accused the BJP of 'vote chori' or election theft, alleging collaboration with the Election Commission. He urged electoral reforms, including transparent voter lists and access to EVM data, to safeguard India's democracy, while criticizing changes to election laws.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery parliamentary session, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in 'vote chori' with support from the Election Commission. He labeled this as the 'biggest anti-national act,' asserting it undermines the very fabric of India.
During discussions on electoral reforms, Gandhi posed pointed questions to the BJP, accusing it of diminishing democratic integrity by misusing the Election Commission. He demanded critical reforms such as machine-readable voter lists, changes to CCTV footage laws, and transparency regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Gandhi criticized the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the election commissioners' selection panel and questioned the government's legal amendments regarding election oversight. His allegations highlight concerns over electoral transparency and the safeguarding of democracy in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
