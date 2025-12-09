Left Menu

US-India Diplomatic Dance: Bridging Trade and Technology Gaps

Amid a downturn in US-India relations due to increased tariffs and geopolitical tensions, Under Secretary Allison Hooker visited India to translate visions from President Trump and PM Modi's earlier meeting into concrete progress, focusing on defense, energy, and technology cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:42 IST
US-India Diplomatic Dance: Bridging Trade and Technology Gaps
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

The diplomatic ties between the United States and India face challenging times as both nations grapple with tariff increases and geopolitical tensions. However, a recent visit by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, aimed to mend these fences.

Hooker's five-day trip to India centered around translating the visions shared by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into actionable outcomes. In a concerted effort, Hooker engaged in talks with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to strengthen bilateral ties in strategic sectors such as defense, energy, and technology.

This visit comes amidst efforts to breathe life into a relationship strained by America's pressure on India to limit its procurement of Russian oil, which pushed New Delhi to innovate its energy policies. The US embassy emphasized America's commitment to bolstering technological collaboration, ensuring both nations bolster their economic and global strategic standings.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025