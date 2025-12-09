US-India Diplomatic Dance: Bridging Trade and Technology Gaps

The diplomatic ties between the United States and India face challenging times as both nations grapple with tariff increases and geopolitical tensions. However, a recent visit by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, aimed to mend these fences.

Hooker's five-day trip to India centered around translating the visions shared by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into actionable outcomes. In a concerted effort, Hooker engaged in talks with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to strengthen bilateral ties in strategic sectors such as defense, energy, and technology.

This visit comes amidst efforts to breathe life into a relationship strained by America's pressure on India to limit its procurement of Russian oil, which pushed New Delhi to innovate its energy policies. The US embassy emphasized America's commitment to bolstering technological collaboration, ensuring both nations bolster their economic and global strategic standings.