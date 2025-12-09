France Aids Benin in Thwarting Coup Attempt: A New Chapter in West African Stability

France extended critical support to Benin in foiling a coup attempt against President Patrice Talon, supplying intelligence and logistical aid, according to French officials.

This collaboration included allies like Nigeria, which responded with fighter jets and troops, solidifying regional stability under the umbrella of ECOWAS.

The situation underscores ongoing threats to democracy in West Africa, with recent coups in neighboring countries highlighting the volatile political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)