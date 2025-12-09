Left Menu

France Aids Benin in Thwarting Coup Attempt: A New Chapter in West African Stability

France provided intelligence and logistical support to Benin to help thwart a coup attempt. Benin's President and armed forces overcame mutinying soldiers. France collaborated with Nigeria, which dispatched fighter jets and troops, marking efforts to sustain democratic rule in a region plagued by recent military takeovers.

France extended critical support to Benin in foiling a coup attempt against President Patrice Talon, supplying intelligence and logistical aid, according to French officials.

This collaboration included allies like Nigeria, which responded with fighter jets and troops, solidifying regional stability under the umbrella of ECOWAS.

The situation underscores ongoing threats to democracy in West Africa, with recent coups in neighboring countries highlighting the volatile political landscape.

