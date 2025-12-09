France Aids Benin in Thwarting Coup Attempt: A New Chapter in West African Stability
France provided intelligence and logistical support to Benin to help thwart a coup attempt. Benin's President and armed forces overcame mutinying soldiers. France collaborated with Nigeria, which dispatched fighter jets and troops, marking efforts to sustain democratic rule in a region plagued by recent military takeovers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- France
France extended critical support to Benin in foiling a coup attempt against President Patrice Talon, supplying intelligence and logistical aid, according to French officials.
This collaboration included allies like Nigeria, which responded with fighter jets and troops, solidifying regional stability under the umbrella of ECOWAS.
The situation underscores ongoing threats to democracy in West Africa, with recent coups in neighboring countries highlighting the volatile political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Benin
- coup
- attempt
- intelligence
- support
- Nigeria
- ECOWAS
- democracy
- West Africa
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Hails Papal Support for Ukraine
Nigerian Airstrikes Thwart Benin Coup Attempt
At maiden rally in Puducherry, TVK chief Vijay invokes MGR's legacy, praises people for supporting him during past 30 years.
Tensions Soar: Nigeria Accused of Airspace Violation in the Sahel
'Centre has not stood in support of Puducherry in its development,' alleges TVK chief Vijay at rally in union territory.