Bangladesh's Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Sheikh Hasina's Repatriation Dilemma

Bangladesh's interim government announced on Wednesday its continued diplomatic efforts to extradite Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister, from India. Convicted in several cases, the 78-year-old Awami League leader has been residing in India since leaving Bangladesh last August amid widespread protests.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain stressed the importance of convincing India to facilitate her return. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted that Hasina had sought refuge in India due to specific circumstances, implying that future decisions on her status depend on these factors. Reports about a possible third-country resettlement have surfaced; however, Touhid dismissed them as speculative media claims, highlighting the lack of formal diplomatic communication.

Earlier this month, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for alleged crimes during a mass uprising. Additionally, Hasina faces multiple sentences related to land allocation irregularities. Despite Bangladesh's formal request for her extradition, India remains committed to ensuring the welfare of Bangladesh's citizens, carefully assessing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)