Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Dairies in Ghaziabad's Ashok Nagar

Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has initiated action against unauthorised dairies in Ashok Nagar following resident complaints about sanitation. Mayor Sunita Dayal led the inspection, resulting in the seizure of cattle and warning notices to dairy owners. Legal actions loom if dairies are not relocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:39 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Dairies in Ghaziabad's Ashok Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam is clamping down on illegal dairies in the Ashok Nagar colony, a move triggered by persistent complaints from residents regarding poor sanitation in the area.

Mayor Sunita Dayal took the lead by inspecting Nehru Nagar and instructed immediate measures to dismantle unauthorized dairy operations. The officials seized multiple bovines from these setups, relocating them to an animal shelter, Dayal confirmed.

Dayal further revealed that warning notices have been dispatched to the operators, with two major dairies given a week to shift outside residential zones. Failure to comply would prompt strict legal action. During enforcement, women connected to the dairies attempted to block the officials by closing the main gates, requiring police intervention to resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025