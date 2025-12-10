Crackdown on Illegal Dairies in Ghaziabad's Ashok Nagar

The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam is clamping down on illegal dairies in the Ashok Nagar colony, a move triggered by persistent complaints from residents regarding poor sanitation in the area.

Mayor Sunita Dayal took the lead by inspecting Nehru Nagar and instructed immediate measures to dismantle unauthorized dairy operations. The officials seized multiple bovines from these setups, relocating them to an animal shelter, Dayal confirmed.

Dayal further revealed that warning notices have been dispatched to the operators, with two major dairies given a week to shift outside residential zones. Failure to comply would prompt strict legal action. During enforcement, women connected to the dairies attempted to block the officials by closing the main gates, requiring police intervention to resolve the situation.

