Bulgarian Prime Minister Steps Down Amid Protests

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned after widespread protests against corruption and economic policies. His resignation, ahead of Bulgaria joining the euro zone, follows civic unrest and political divisions. Calls for fair elections persist as President Rumen Radev navigates forming a new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:28 IST
resignation

In a dramatic turn of events, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned on Thursday amidst mounting protests over economic strategies and corruption issues. The resignation occurred shortly before a scheduled parliamentary vote of no-confidence, shaking the nation's political landscape.

Zhelyazkov addressed the nation via television, declaring the coalition's responsibility in recognizing where they failed to meet public expectations. His decision arrives just weeks before Bulgaria is set to integrate into the euro zone, highlighting the gravity of ongoing civic discontent.

While protesters in Sofia and beyond demand accountability and values, opposition leaders and President Rumen Radev push for transparent elections. The government's budget issues and policy retreats play into pervasive public dissatisfaction, emphasizing the national call for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

