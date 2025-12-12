Left Menu

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis: Critical Developments

Khaleda Zia, former Bangladeshi prime minister, has been placed on ventilator support as her health worsens. Treated since November 23 for severe conditions including kidney failure and infective endocarditis, doctors emphasize careful management amidst a critical situation. Plans to transfer her to London have been delayed due to logistical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:13 IST
Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis: Critical Developments
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In urgent developments, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's health has deteriorated, prompting doctors to place her on ventilator support. The medical board, led by cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukdar, confirmed her condition has compromised vital organs.

Undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23, Zia, aged 80, battles medical challenges including kidney failure and infective endocarditis. Her health regimen now requires rigorous medical attention and regular dialysis.

Initially slated for transfer to London, the ex-premier remains under local care as flight plans falter. Medical staff prioritize her condition's stabilization, urging privacy and disdain for harmful speculation.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025