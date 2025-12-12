Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Health Crisis: Critical Developments

In urgent developments, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's health has deteriorated, prompting doctors to place her on ventilator support. The medical board, led by cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukdar, confirmed her condition has compromised vital organs.

Undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23, Zia, aged 80, battles medical challenges including kidney failure and infective endocarditis. Her health regimen now requires rigorous medical attention and regular dialysis.

Initially slated for transfer to London, the ex-premier remains under local care as flight plans falter. Medical staff prioritize her condition's stabilization, urging privacy and disdain for harmful speculation.