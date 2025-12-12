Tributes to Shivraj Patil: An Enduring Political Legacy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects on Friday afternoon to the family of the late veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil at his residence 'Devghar'.

Shivraj Patil, who passed away at the age of 90 in his hometown Latur, was a towering figure in both national and Maharashtra politics. He served as the Lok Sabha Speaker and was the Union Home Minister during the 26/11 attacks.

Chief Minister Fadnavis remarked on Patil's illustrious career, highlighting his path from municipal council president to Lok Sabha Speaker as one of rare distinction. Patil was celebrated as a 'Rajyogi' and described as 'ajatshatru', a leader without enemies.

(With inputs from agencies.)