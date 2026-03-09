Political Meltdown: Tensions Escalate Over Lok Sabha Speaker's No-Confidence Motion

In a day marked by turmoil, the Lok Sabha could not address a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla due to persistent protests from the opposition. The opposition demanded immediate debate on the West Asia situation, a request the government rebuffed, citing previous briefings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to respond to allegations of bias against Speaker Birla when the matter is taken up, likely on Tuesday. Meanwhile, opposition leaders staged protests outside Parliament, amplifying their call for discussions on West Asia's turmoil.

Chairperson Jagadambika Pal accused opposition members of obstructing proceedings and wasting taxpayers' money by holding the House 'hostage'. As debates on Speaker Birla's conduct and international crises loom, tensions within the legislature show no signs of abating.

