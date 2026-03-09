Left Menu

Political Meltdown: Tensions Escalate Over Lok Sabha Speaker's No-Confidence Motion

Amidst rising tensions, a motion to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker faces disruptions, with opposition demanding a debate on West Asia's crisis. The government, dismissing these calls, accuses the opposition of irresponsible behavior. Debates on the Speaker's conduct and geopolitical issues remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:52 IST
Political Meltdown: Tensions Escalate Over Lok Sabha Speaker's No-Confidence Motion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a day marked by turmoil, the Lok Sabha could not address a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla due to persistent protests from the opposition. The opposition demanded immediate debate on the West Asia situation, a request the government rebuffed, citing previous briefings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to respond to allegations of bias against Speaker Birla when the matter is taken up, likely on Tuesday. Meanwhile, opposition leaders staged protests outside Parliament, amplifying their call for discussions on West Asia's turmoil.

Chairperson Jagadambika Pal accused opposition members of obstructing proceedings and wasting taxpayers' money by holding the House 'hostage'. As debates on Speaker Birla's conduct and international crises loom, tensions within the legislature show no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

Escalating Lebanon Conflict Sparks Mass Exodus amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

Qatar's Energy Standstill Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Egypt
3
Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

Debunking Concerns: Ayushman Bharat Scheme's Efficacy in Haryana

 India
4
Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

Surging Oil Prices Propel U.S. Dollar Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026