Revitalizing Congress: A National Obligation

Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar has called for an introspective revival within the Congress party, describing it as a "national obligation" for an effective opposition. Speaking during the launch of his book 'Guardians of the Republic', Kumar highlighted the need for Congress to reclaim its lost ground through self-strengthening rather than external blame.

Kumar praised the leadership qualities of figures like Manmohan Singh and Jawaharlal Nehru, emphasizing magnanimity as a key attribute. He voiced respect for the Congress's ideological roots and current leaders, despite his departure from the party, expressing admiration for Sonia Gandhi's civility in public life.

On electoral matters, Kumar discussed opposition claims of tampered elections, advocating for the integrity of the election process while urging those involved to consider these concerns seriously. He critiqued the opposition for losing moral credibility by questioning election results only when unfavorable.

