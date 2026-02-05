Ukraine's Energy Crisis Worsens Amid Russian Attacks

Amid escalating tensions, Ukraine's energy minister issued a stark warning to households, cautioning about possible worsening blackouts as Russian forces threaten to intensify air attacks targeting power and heating networks. Denys Shmyhal highlighted ongoing efforts by over 200 emergency crews in Kyiv to restore heating after severe January attacks.

With power cuts potentially set to intensify, Shmyhal emphasized the challenges confronting the energy sector, underscoring significant generation shortfalls and the looming threat of further Russian strikes. Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko detailed the substantial damage inflicted since the start of the year, with 217 recorded attacks on energy systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, described Kyiv's worsening conditions and the strategic redirection of resources to the capital. He also noted Russia's extensive use of drones and ballistic missiles in recent mass attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, coinciding with three-way peace negotiations.

