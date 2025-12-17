The United Kingdom government has embarked on an in-depth review to assess the impact of foreign financial interference in its political landscape. This move follows the imprisonment of former European Parliament member Nathan Gill, who was found guilty of accepting bribes from Russian sources.

Nathan Gill, who represented two hard-right parties led by Nigel Farage, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for expressing pro-Russian sentiments in exchange for financial incentives. Formerly a leading figure in Wales for Farage's Reform UK party, Gill's actions have been denounced by the Housing, Communities, and Local Government Secretary, Steve Reed.

The investigation, headed by ex-senior civil servant Philip Rycroft, aims to scrutinize existing political financing laws and ensure robust prevention measures against corrupt financial inflows, notably those involving cryptocurrency. While Chinese interference is also under review, claims of foreign involvement in the Brexit referendum remain outside the scope of this inquiry.

