Trump Honors Fallen Patriots

In a solemn tribute, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to attend a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday to honor U.S. personnel killed in Syria. The ceremony, described by the Air Force as the 'dignified transfer,' will see the remains of two soldiers and a civilian interpreter repatriated to the United States.

The fatal attack occurred in Syria's central town of Palmyra over the weekend, where an assailant, suspected of being linked to Islamic State, targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces. The U.S. President expressed his condolences over the loss and pledged retaliation, describing the deceased as 'great patriots.'

The transfer ceremony, a tradition for fallen U.S. troops returning from war zones, will involve the flag-draped transfer cases being carried off a military plane, marking a poignant moment for dignitaries, officials, and mourning families present.

(With inputs from agencies.)