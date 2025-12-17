Left Menu

Controversial Parody Song Stirs Religious and Political Debate in Kerala

The Kerala police have filed a case against unknown individuals over a parody song circulated during local elections that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The song references the Sabarimala gold loss case. It ignited political controversy, with varying responses from different political parties and religious groups.

In a significant development, the cyber crime wing of the Kerala police has registered a case against unknown persons for circulating a parody song titled 'Pottiye Kettiye', which allegedly hurt religious sentiments during the state's recent local elections.

The song, a parody of a popular devotional tune dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, contained references to the Sabarimala gold loss controversy and the alleged involvement of prime suspect Unnikrishnan Potty. The complaint was initially directed to State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and subsequently handed over to the cyber crime division in Thiruvananthapuram.

The issue has sparked a political furor, with the UDF and BJP allegedly using the song in their election campaigns, leading to accusations of communal targeting by the ruling CPI(M). Key figures such as Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan have commented on the matter, highlighting the political and communal implications of the parody.

