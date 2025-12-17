Indian Navy Strengthens Aviation Arsenal with Rafale Deal & MH-60R Induction

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Navy, highlighted the strategic enhancement of ship-borne aviation through a significant deal to acquire 26 Rafale M carrier-borne aircraft from France. Speaking at the commissioning of the Navy's second MH-60R helicopter squadron, he emphasized the boost this provides to long-range maritime strike capabilities.

The agreement with France, signed in April, involves 22 single-seat and four twin-seat Rafale M jets. It includes comprehensive support, training, and logistics packages to ensure operational excellence. This move aligns with India's Aatmanirbharta initiative, pushing for self-reliance in defense equipment through collaborative development.

Furthermore, the induction of the MH-60R squadron, capable of multiple warfare operations and rescue missions, marks a critical upgrade in naval aviation on the Western Seaboard. Admiral Tripathi reiterated the Navy's commitment to seamlessly integrating domestic development with advanced military procurement to meet future strategic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)