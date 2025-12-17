Kanimozhi to Lead DMK's 2026 Election Manifesto Committee
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, a senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP, will head the party's manifesto committee for the 2026 elections. The 12-member committee will consult various stakeholders, including public welfare organizations and farmer groups. State ministers and senior leaders are also part of the committee.
Senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been appointed to head the party's manifesto committee for the upcoming 2026 elections.
The announcement was made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, who revealed that the 12-member committee will engage with a variety of stakeholders such as public welfare organizations, trader bodies, and youth and farmers' groups to shape the manifesto.
Key members of the committee include state ministers PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and TRB Rajaa, senior leader TKS Elangovan, as well as entrepreneur Suresh Sambandam.
