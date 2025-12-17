Sky Collaboration: India and Russia Unite for Exercise AviaIndra

The Indian Air Force is currently hosting a significant defense exercise, 'Exercise AviaIndra', in collaboration with the Russian Federation Aerospace Force. Scheduled from December 15 to 22, this event emphasizes the mutual understanding and cooperation between the two military powers.

The exercise represents the enduring relationship between India and Russia, dating back to the inception of the AviaIndra series in 2014. During the event, crews from both nations will engage in joint flying operations utilizing aircraft such as Su-30 MKI, Tejas, IL-78, and Mi-17 helicopters.

Through these operations, participants aim to share best practices and learn from each other, thereby enhancing bilateral collaboration and building a stronger aerospace synergy. This initiative underscores the strategic partnership and defense cooperation between India and Russia.

