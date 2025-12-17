Left Menu

Sky Collaboration: India and Russia Unite for Exercise AviaIndra

Personnel from the Indian and Russian air forces are participating in Exercise AviaIndra to conduct joint operations and share expertise on various aircraft, fostering bilateral cooperation and aerospace synergy between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:29 IST
Sky Collaboration: India and Russia Unite for Exercise AviaIndra
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force is currently hosting a significant defense exercise, 'Exercise AviaIndra', in collaboration with the Russian Federation Aerospace Force. Scheduled from December 15 to 22, this event emphasizes the mutual understanding and cooperation between the two military powers.

The exercise represents the enduring relationship between India and Russia, dating back to the inception of the AviaIndra series in 2014. During the event, crews from both nations will engage in joint flying operations utilizing aircraft such as Su-30 MKI, Tejas, IL-78, and Mi-17 helicopters.

Through these operations, participants aim to share best practices and learn from each other, thereby enhancing bilateral collaboration and building a stronger aerospace synergy. This initiative underscores the strategic partnership and defense cooperation between India and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025