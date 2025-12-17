Hyderabad Links: Unraveling the Bondi Beach Shooting Tragedy

Sajid Akram, originally from Hyderabad, emerged as a key suspect in the tragic mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, an event that claimed 15 lives during a Hanukkah celebration. Pakistani by origin, Akram had his Indian passport renewed in 2022 while living in Australia, despite his ongoing attempts to gain citizenship there.

Akram's familial ties brought additional complexity to the investigation. In 2001, he married a woman of European descent in Australia, a union sealed in Hyderabad. Their son, 24-year-old Naveed, also visited his grandparents in Hyderabad several times, last visiting in 2016. The family navigated the ongoing investigation with local law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Sydney's federal police identified the shooting as a terrorist attack motivated by Islamic State principles. Akram was fatally wounded during the incident, while his son is currently receiving medical treatment. The event has shed light on Akram's sporadic visits to his Indian roots, primarily for familial and property concerns, raising questions about his delayed Australian citizenship application.

