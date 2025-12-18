Venezuela Urges UN Action: U.S. Aggression Under Scrutiny

Venezuela on Wednesday lodged a formal request for the United Nations Security Council to convene a meeting regarding what it calls 'ongoing U.S. aggression' against the country. The move was outlined in a letter sent to the 15-member council and obtained by Reuters.

A U.N. diplomat revealed that the meeting is likely to be scheduled for the upcoming Tuesday. This request comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's order to impose a 'blockade' on all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela. The action signifies Washington's latest strategy to pressure the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The focus of this initiative is to target Venezuela's chief income source, oil exports, in a bid to further weaken Maduro's stance amid ongoing political and economic turbulence in the country.