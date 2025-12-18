Diplomacy Triumphs: Nigerian Air Force Crew Released in Burkina Faso

The diplomatic prowess of Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, bore fruit as Burkina Faso released 11 Nigerian Air Force personnel who were detained after their aircraft made an emergency landing.

The personnel, comprising two crew members and nine passengers, were freed following strategic talks between Burkina Faso's military regime and a Nigerian delegation.

This incident underscores the significance of bilateral cooperation and highlights ongoing tensions between the Sahel alliance and Nigeria, which are mending through effective dialogue and consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)