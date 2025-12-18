Diplomacy Triumphs: Nigerian Air Force Crew Released in Burkina Faso
Eleven Nigerian Air Force personnel detained after an emergency landing in Burkina Faso have been released. The issue was resolved through diplomatic efforts led by Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. The aircraft will continue to Portugal for maintenance, and cooperation between the countries is set to improve.
The diplomatic prowess of Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, bore fruit as Burkina Faso released 11 Nigerian Air Force personnel who were detained after their aircraft made an emergency landing.
The personnel, comprising two crew members and nine passengers, were freed following strategic talks between Burkina Faso's military regime and a Nigerian delegation.
This incident underscores the significance of bilateral cooperation and highlights ongoing tensions between the Sahel alliance and Nigeria, which are mending through effective dialogue and consultation.
