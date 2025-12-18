Left Menu

Diplomacy Triumphs: Nigerian Air Force Crew Released in Burkina Faso

Eleven Nigerian Air Force personnel detained after an emergency landing in Burkina Faso have been released. The issue was resolved through diplomatic efforts led by Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. The aircraft will continue to Portugal for maintenance, and cooperation between the countries is set to improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:47 IST
Diplomacy Triumphs: Nigerian Air Force Crew Released in Burkina Faso
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The diplomatic prowess of Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, bore fruit as Burkina Faso released 11 Nigerian Air Force personnel who were detained after their aircraft made an emergency landing.

The personnel, comprising two crew members and nine passengers, were freed following strategic talks between Burkina Faso's military regime and a Nigerian delegation.

This incident underscores the significance of bilateral cooperation and highlights ongoing tensions between the Sahel alliance and Nigeria, which are mending through effective dialogue and consultation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025