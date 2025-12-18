Bolivia’s Economic Reforms: A New Era for U.S. Investment

The United States has expressed support for the economic reforms announced by Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, which are designed to attract international investments and boost bilateral prosperity. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the reforms, emphasizing their potential to open Bolivia to global markets.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Aramayo revealed that the government is seeking financial support from the Trump administration, including the potential opening of Bolivia's substantial lithium reserves to foreign investors. Discussions also referenced a currency swap with the U.S., but key details remain under wraps.

The Bolivian government has introduced an emergency decree to end fuel subsidies and stabilize public finances. While the U.S. involvement in economic stabilization discussions includes investment in various sectors, lithium negotiations were reportedly not part of the U.S.-Bolivia talks.

