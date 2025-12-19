Bank of Mexico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slashed
The Bank of Mexico has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00%. The decision was made by the central bank's governing board, although it was not unanimous, as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath opposed the change, preferring to keep the rate at 7.25%.
The Bank of Mexico has taken a significant step by lowering its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 7.00% as of Thursday.
This decision, made by the bank's five-member governing board, reflects varied viewpoints within the board itself. It comes amid ongoing economic challenges.
Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath dissented, advocating to maintain the previous rate of 7.25%, illustrating the complexities and differing opinions within the central bank regarding monetary policy direction.
