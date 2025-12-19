Democrats Choose Silence Over Strategy: Avoiding Internal Review

The Democratic Party announced on Thursday that it will not publish its internal review analyzing the party's defeat to Republican President Donald Trump in 2024, arguing that publicizing their failures could hinder future election wins.

Amidst internal disputes blaming various actors for Vice President Kamala Harris' loss, the report sought to establish common ground. However, the Party's recent gubernatorial successes in New Jersey and Virginia shifted focus to upcoming midterm elections. Instead of critiquing ideological differences or specific candidates like Harris or Biden, the report critiqued procedural aspects, such as voter outreach and media strategies.

According to a DNC official, the report highlighted Trump's adeptness with unconventional media and pointed out how Democrats fell short on essential voter concerns around the economy and immigration. Democratic strategist Karen Finney expressed disappointment over withholding the report, believing its insights crucial ahead of the 2028 election.

