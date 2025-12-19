Left Menu

Kennedy's Controversial Proposal: A Clampdown on Gender-Affirming Care

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a proposal to restrict children's access to gender-affirming care, a significant move by the Trump administration against transgender healthcare. Major medical organizations have criticized the plan, which faces legal challenges from civil rights groups and Democratic states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 01:57 IST
Kennedy's Controversial Proposal: A Clampdown on Gender-Affirming Care
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a contentious move, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled new proposals Thursday aimed at curbing children's access to gender-affirming care. This marks one of the most far-reaching measures by the Trump administration to impose limits on transgender healthcare.

Major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, have expressed strong opposition to the proposal. They argue that gender-affirming care should be a decision made by children, parents, and healthcare providers, warning that the restrictions could harm families seeking necessary medical support.

Legal battles loom as civil rights groups decry the proposed rules as discriminatory. Sixteen Democratic states have already initiated lawsuits to counteract the Trump administration's attempts to revoke protections for transgender individuals, highlighting the growing political divide over transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025