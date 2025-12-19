Kennedy's Controversial Proposal: A Clampdown on Gender-Affirming Care

In a contentious move, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled new proposals Thursday aimed at curbing children's access to gender-affirming care. This marks one of the most far-reaching measures by the Trump administration to impose limits on transgender healthcare.

Major medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, have expressed strong opposition to the proposal. They argue that gender-affirming care should be a decision made by children, parents, and healthcare providers, warning that the restrictions could harm families seeking necessary medical support.

Legal battles loom as civil rights groups decry the proposed rules as discriminatory. Sixteen Democratic states have already initiated lawsuits to counteract the Trump administration's attempts to revoke protections for transgender individuals, highlighting the growing political divide over transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)