Left Menu

Honoring a Civil Rights Trailblazer: Barbara Rose Johns Statue Unveiled at US Capitol

A statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Rose Johns was unveiled at the US Capitol, replacing Confederate General Robert E. Lee's statue. Johns, who led a student strike against school segregation in 1951, is celebrated for her pivotal role in the Brown v. Board of Education case that desegregated public schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Charleston | Updated: 17-12-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:43 IST
Honoring a Civil Rights Trailblazer: Barbara Rose Johns Statue Unveiled at US Capitol
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, the US Capitol paid tribute to an extraordinary civil rights pioneer by unveiling a statue of Barbara Rose Johns, which now stands as a symbol of justice and equality, replacing the one of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that was taken down several years ago.

The ceremony held at Emancipation Hall highlighted Johns' legacy, with more than 200 family members present. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other dignitaries celebrated Johns' courage, recognizing her as a true trailblazer for leading a 1951 student strike that would play a pivotal role in the historic Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision.

The statue, designed by sculptor Steven Weitzman, depicts the young activist holding a worn book, symbolizing her fight for equal education. As part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, it serves as a testament to her indomitable spirit and the enduring battle for civil rights in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025