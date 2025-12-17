Honoring a Civil Rights Trailblazer: Barbara Rose Johns Statue Unveiled at US Capitol

On Tuesday, the US Capitol paid tribute to an extraordinary civil rights pioneer by unveiling a statue of Barbara Rose Johns, which now stands as a symbol of justice and equality, replacing the one of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that was taken down several years ago.

The ceremony held at Emancipation Hall highlighted Johns' legacy, with more than 200 family members present. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other dignitaries celebrated Johns' courage, recognizing her as a true trailblazer for leading a 1951 student strike that would play a pivotal role in the historic Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision.

The statue, designed by sculptor Steven Weitzman, depicts the young activist holding a worn book, symbolizing her fight for equal education. As part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, it serves as a testament to her indomitable spirit and the enduring battle for civil rights in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)