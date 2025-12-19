Left Menu

Fed Chair Battle: Meet the Potential Successors to Powell

Three candidates vie for the position of Federal Reserve Chair, each with varying backgrounds but a common goal of reducing interest rates. Despite their shared views on interest rates and economic growth, they differ on the pace of change and management of the Fed's balance sheet and culture.

19-12-2025
The race to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in May has seen three prominent candidates interviewed by President Donald Trump. Each brings a distinct perspective on monetary policy, though all agree on reducing interest rates as per Trump's preference.

Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor, is known for his critical stance on current Fed practices, while current Fed Governor Christopher Waller offers detailed insights into policy adjustments. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett remains optimistic about the impact of administration policies.

Despite shared views on economic growth potential, these candidates diverge in their approaches to managing the Fed's balance sheet and internal culture, promising a dynamic selection process.

