Fed Chair Battle: Meet the Potential Successors to Powell

The race to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in May has seen three prominent candidates interviewed by President Donald Trump. Each brings a distinct perspective on monetary policy, though all agree on reducing interest rates as per Trump's preference.

Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor, is known for his critical stance on current Fed practices, while current Fed Governor Christopher Waller offers detailed insights into policy adjustments. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett remains optimistic about the impact of administration policies.

Despite shared views on economic growth potential, these candidates diverge in their approaches to managing the Fed's balance sheet and internal culture, promising a dynamic selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)