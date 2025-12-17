Wall Street Uncertainty: Investors Seek Monetary Policy Clues Amid Oracle Funding Concerns

On Wednesday, Wall Street's primary indexes displayed little movement at the market's open as investors eagerly awaited insights into forthcoming monetary policy directions. The cautious atmosphere was exacerbated by recent reports of funding challenges associated with Oracle's data center plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average barely nudged 13.8 points upwards, showcasing a marginal increase of 0.03%, settling at 48,128.05. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw an incremental rise of 2.6 points, equating to 0.04%, and reaching 6,802.88. The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a modest uptick of 24.1 points, or 0.10%, closing at 23,135.609.

These market movements reflect a broader apprehension regarding economic stability, as investors navigate current uncertainties while awaiting policy indications that could impact future financial maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)