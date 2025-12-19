Left Menu

NCP Leader Faces Legal Action Amid Health Concerns

Former sports minister Manikaro Kokate is set for an angiography, determining his custody status amidst legal troubles. Nashik Police, bearing a non-bailable warrant following his conviction in a forgery case, await medical clearance for Kokate's discharge to proceed with custody after his resignation from ministerial roles.

Manikaro Kokate, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister, faces a crucial decision regarding his custody post-angiography scheduled for Friday. Nashik City Police arrived in Bandra with a non-bailable warrant, following a court's affirmation of his conviction in a forgery case.

The police, led by ACP Sandeep Mitke, engaged with Kokate's doctors at Lilavati Hospital to discuss his condition. Medical professionals indicated that if Kokate's angiography results are normal, he could be discharged, paving the way for police custody.

Should Kokate be discharged, Nashik Police plan to serve the warrant and take him into custody. The court has recently upheld Kokate's two-year sentence linked to securing flats under an EWS quota through forged documents, prompting his resignation from ministerial roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

