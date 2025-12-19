Left Menu

Honduras Election Drama Unfolds Amid US Pressure

The Honduran electoral authorities have initiated a special vote count for the November presidential election amid a narrow race and international scrutiny. The US demands for expedited results have intensified the political climate. Nasry Asfura and Salvador Nasralla lead the race, challenging the position of current President Xiomara Castro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 19-12-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Honduras

In a tense post-election atmosphere, Honduras electoral officials have launched a special count of the remaining votes from the November presidential election. After weeks of uncertainty and international pressure, including demands from the US, this step could determine the final outcome of the tightly contested race.

The special count involves 2,792 ballot boxes from the November 30 election, and the timeline for completion remains uncertain. Although 99.80 percent of the votes had already been counted, allegations of irregularities and razor-thin margins triggered the recount. Ana Paola Hall, the National Electoral Council president, highlighted the presence of national and international observers to ensure transparency.

Compounding the political tension, President Xiomara Castro's leadership faces repudiation, with Nasry Asfura and Salvador Nasralla vying closely for the presidency. Both are conservatives, countering Castro's progressive stance. The situation is further complicated by former US President Donald Trump's overt support for Asfura and his pardon of ex-Honduras leader Juan Orlando Hernández.

