BMC, 28 other municipal corporations to go to polls on Jan 15, vote count on Jan 16

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:58 IST
Polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, where elections are due since early 2022, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Monday.

As many as 2,869 seats in these municipal corporations will be up for grabs, said the SEC.

Announcing the much-awaited schedule for the municipal corporation polls at a press conference here, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said nomination process will begin on December 23 and go on till December 30.

Scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31 and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations, he said.

Symbol allocation and final list of candidates will be published on January 3. Polling in the 29 municipal corporations spread across Maharashtra will take place on January 15 and votes will be counted the next day, said Waghmare.

He said these 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state.

The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

