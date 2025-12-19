Contentious Honduras Election: Manual Recount Could Shift Power Dynamics

In a dramatic turn of events, Honduras' National Electoral Council has commenced a manual recount of 15% of the ballots from the last month's presidential election. The recount might alter the preliminary results, favoring the conservative Nasry Asfura over Salvador Nasralla. This intricate review is crucial as it involves uncounted ballots due to tally sheet inconsistencies.

The tumultuous political climate has been exacerbated by accusations of electoral fraud and criticism of U.S. interference, primarily from the LIBRE party, who have called for a comprehensive recount. Despite these calls, the electoral council president has denied the need for a full review without evidence of widespread irregularities.

The international community, including major observers like the EU, has noted concerns over the vote-tallying chaos but has not confirmed any systemic fraud. It remains to be seen if the recount will satisfy both the local and international stakeholders as Honduras approaches the announcement deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)