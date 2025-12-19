Left Menu

BJP MLA Accuses Police of Tarnishing Image Amid Drug Case Scandal

BJP MLA Indradutt Lakhanpal accused police of damaging his reputation after his relative's drug-related arrest. He alleged widespread involvement of police in the drug trade and called for fair enforcement, especially among high-profile individuals. Lakhanpal criticized police for inaction against illegal drug and liquor activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Indradutt Lakhanpal has accused the police of tarnishing his image following the arrest of his relative in a drug case. He voiced these concerns during a press conference in Hamripur.

Lakhanpal alleged that a significant portion of the police force is involved in the drug trade and has demanded action against these individuals. He criticized attempts to associate the BJP with the accused relative, emphasizing that the scandal should not damage the party's reputation.

The situation arises amid broader issues as Lakhanpal, once a Congress rebel, has a contentious political history, including cross-voting for a BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha elections and being re-elected after joining the BJP. He called for genuine efforts by police to tackle drug and liquor crime in Barsar, urging fair action irrespective of individuals' social status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

