Freedom and Diplomacy: Belarus Opposition Speaks in Berlin
Belarus opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Viktar Babaryka will attend a press conference in Berlin after being released. Their freedom comes as part of a prisoner release deal, which included Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski. The agreement was facilitated by an envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump.
In a significant political development, Belarus opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Viktar Babaryka are set to hold a press conference in Berlin.
They are among the 123 prisoners freed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski. The release was part of a diplomatic deal facilitated by an envoy for former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The release marks a pivotal moment in Belarusian politics, with international attention focused on the political climate under Lukashenko's regime.
