Freedom and Diplomacy: Belarus Opposition Speaks in Berlin

In a significant political development, Belarus opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Viktar Babaryka are set to hold a press conference in Berlin.

They are among the 123 prisoners freed by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski. The release was part of a diplomatic deal facilitated by an envoy for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The release marks a pivotal moment in Belarusian politics, with international attention focused on the political climate under Lukashenko's regime.