Controversy Erupts Over Modi's Speech: Matuas Left in Limbo
The Trinamool Congress criticizes PM Modi's speech at a West Bengal rally, accusing him of neglecting the concerns of the Matuas. The community faces identity uncertainties amid electoral roll revisions. Ghosh condemns the PM's silence on deportation issues and stalled central projects, while a tragic train accident leads to further TMC accusations.
The Trinamool Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disregarding the Matuas at his West Bengal rally, highlighting the community's distress over revised electoral rolls eliminating many from voter lists. The TMC's state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, alleged Modi failed to address harassment concerns in BJP states.
The Matuas, a significant Dalit Hindu group residing in Bengal, face uncertainty over identity and citizenship due to the Special Intensive Revision, which removed 58.20 lakh names in the state. A stark reduction to 7.08 crore voters from 7.66 crore has compounded their worries.
Additionally, alleged deportation incidents from BJP-rule, unexplained halts in central funding, and a tragic train accident linked to Modi's rally have fueled political tensions, prompting Ghosh to demand accountability from the Prime Minister's administration.
