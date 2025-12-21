Epstein Files Unveiled: Clinton Featured, Trump Seemingly Absent

Thousands of heavily redacted documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were released by the U.S. Justice Department, spotlighting former President Bill Clinton while making sparse reference to Donald Trump.

This release highlights decades-old allegations against Epstein, largely ignored since Maria Farmer's 1996 FBI complaint. Political ramifications loom as Trump's administration faces criticism for partial disclosure post-Congress mandate.

This ongoing scandal continues to challenge political narratives, questioning transparency and accountability in the handling of Epstein's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)