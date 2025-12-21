Epstein Files Unveiled: Clinton Featured, Trump Seemingly Absent
The U.S. Justice Department released redacted Epstein documents with notable Clinton references and sparse Trump mentions. Maria Farmer accused Epstein of child pornography in 1996, and the files highlighted political implications for Trump. Congress mandated the release, highlighting criticism over incomplete disclosure from Trump's administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 00:11 IST
Thousands of heavily redacted documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were released by the U.S. Justice Department, spotlighting former President Bill Clinton while making sparse reference to Donald Trump.
This release highlights decades-old allegations against Epstein, largely ignored since Maria Farmer's 1996 FBI complaint. Political ramifications loom as Trump's administration faces criticism for partial disclosure post-Congress mandate.
This ongoing scandal continues to challenge political narratives, questioning transparency and accountability in the handling of Epstein's case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Transparency on Rahul Gandhi's Foreign Engagements
SBI Eyes Construction Finance Growth with a Focus on Transparency
Delhi's Pollution Complaint Analysis: A Transparency Report
Epstein Files: Transparency Battle Unfolds
Unveiling the Epstein Files: A Tale of Power, Allegations, and Transparency