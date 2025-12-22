The United States Coast Guard has escalated its campaign against oil tankers connected to Venezuela's sanctioned fleet, as part of the Trump administration's intensified actions.

A US official stated the pursuit targets a Venezuelan sanctions-evading vessel falsely flagged, amid broader geopolitical tensions fueled by economic claims and security concerns.

President Trump leverages American oil interests and drug trafficking charges against Venezuela, drawing criticism for military actions lacking congressional approval, raising fears of international conflict.

