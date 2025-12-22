Political Firestorm: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Targets KCR Over Water Rights and Economic Policies

In a fierce verbal exchange, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched an assault on former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), accusing him of severely compromising the state's water rights and economy. Revanth labeled KCR as an 'economic terrorist,' alleging a betrayal of Telangana's rights over Krishna river waters.

Revanth Reddy criticized KCR for agreeing to an unsatisfactory allocation of Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh, which he claimed hamstrung the state's irrigation potential. He pointed to incomplete irrigation projects and alleged financial mismanagement, despite substantial investments, as evidence of KCR's governance failures.

The Chief Minister's critique extended to political issues within the BRS party, challenging KCR to discuss critical water disputes in the Assembly. Revanth accused KCR of ignoring legislative duties, instead focusing on public meetings, while also highlighting internal party conflicts over leadership and assets.

