Political Comeback: KCR's Drive to Revive BRS

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao claims K Chandrasekhar Rao's return to politics is solely to salvage his party, BRS, weakened by recent electoral defeats and unfulfilled promises, notably the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project. KCR criticized the current government's inefficacy, planning renewed agitations for state water rights.

In a bold move to revitalize the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has stated that party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, known as KCR, returned to political life nearly two years after stepping aside. This decision follows the party's significant setbacks in recent elections.

Despite earlier promises, KCR, during his tenure, was unable to deliver on the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project, a major pledge that has since become a focal point of criticism. With the opposition Congress party gaining ground, as seen in the Jubilee Hills bypoll victory, BRS has been struggling to maintain its standing.

Both Jupally Krishna Rao and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar pointed out that the BRS's poor electoral results and its former leader's unfulfilled commitments have placed the party under tremendous pressure. Consequently, KCR's recent remarks targeting the Congress government as ineffective signal his intent to reignite the fight for Telangana's water rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

