Language Ultimatum Controversy: BJP Councillor's Viral Video

A BJP councillor has found herself at the center of controversy following the release of a viral video in which she appears to threaten an African national for not knowing Hindi. In the video, the councillor, Renu Chaudhary, is heard demanding that the man, a football coach in east Delhi's Patparganj, learn the local language within a month or face potential repercussions.

Chaudhary argues that proper communication is crucial since he earns a livelihood in India. However, she has received mixed reactions from the public over her remarks. She defends herself by saying she had previously advised the coach to learn Hindi to facilitate better communication with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff and avoid misunderstandings related to his work in the park.

The councillor claims the coach has been carrying out commercial activities without paying necessary dues and neglecting park maintenance. Although she offered to fund his Hindi lessons, she alleges he has not made any effort to address the complaints. Chaudhary maintains that learning Hindi is vital for his integration and continuity in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)