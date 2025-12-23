Bihar's 2025 Political Dynamics: Leadership, Elections, and Development

The political landscape of Bihar in 2025 was defined by a decisive NDA victory in the November assembly elections, overcoming expectations of anti-incumbency. The outcome reinforced Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership as his JD(U) significantly increased its seat count, backed by the larger BJP partner.

Kumar's emphasis on collaboration with the central government came to the fore in his inaugural address, highlighting the 'double engine' governance model. Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav sought to galvanize support through populist proposals, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle.

While administrative challenges such as infrastructure deficiencies and electoral roll revisions sparked controversy and critique, the NDA's strategic welfare initiatives bolstered their popularity. Simultaneously, Bihar's state development saw strides in healthcare, urban development, and cultural events, reflecting a multifaceted approach to governance.

