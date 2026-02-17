Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Announces Ambitious RJD Expansion Beyond Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD working president, plans to expand the party beyond Bihar, breaking from previous strategies. He aims to increase RJD's national influence and correct electoral weaknesses. Criticizing Bihar's government, Yadav emphasizes the party's resilience and commitment to achieving national status while maintaining opposition to the BJP-led administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:50 IST
RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav announced a strategic shift on Monday, revealing plans to expand the party's reach beyond Bihar. The move signals a departure from the previous policy of shunning contests in other states to prevent the division of secular votes.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 38th death anniversary of political mentor Karpoori Thakur, Yadav emphasized ambition. 'We will start strengthening the party from March, and take our influence national,' he declared, drawing on the legacy of his father, RJD founder Lalu Prasad.

Yadav, who leads the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration, likening it to a 'puppet'. He pledged to hold the government accountable for unfulfilled electoral promises, asserting RJD's determination to become a formidable national political force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

