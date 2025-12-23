Key Shiv Sena Leaders Defect to BJP Ahead of Pune Elections

In a major political development, key figures from the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Former corporators Prithviraj Sutar, Sanjay Bhosale, and Ashwini Bhosale officially joined the BJP on Tuesday. Their induction was facilitated by Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, who emphasized the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' visions for India's development.

Minister Mohol highlighted how the BJP's 'triple-engine government'—operating across national, state, and civic levels—has bolstered public confidence through effective governance and infrastructural projects. He noted that Pune's rapid development is a testament to the leadership of both Modi and Fadnavis. The induction ceremony was attended by prominent BJP figures, including Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, and other senior political leaders.

Dheeraj Ghate expressed that the new members' alignment with the BJP's Hindutva ideology is expected to fortify the party ahead of the upcoming civic polls. Prithviraj Sutar expressed pride in joining the BJP, acknowledging it as the world's largest political party, and endorsed Prime Minister Modi's leadership and development initiatives. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhosale cited disillusionment with the Congress's failure to uphold the Maha Vikas Aghadi's principles as a reason for their move. Following the event, Minister Mohol criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for comments made abroad, accusing him of undermining Indian institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)