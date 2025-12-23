Left Menu

Key Shiv Sena Leaders Defect to BJP Ahead of Pune Elections

In a significant political shift, former Shiv Sena leaders Prithviraj Sutar, Sanjay Bhosale, and Ashwini Bhosale joined the BJP, underpinning the BJP’s Hindutva ideology. The leaders were welcomed by Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, signaling a strategic boost for the BJP as they gear up for Pune municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:39 IST
Key Shiv Sena Leaders Defect to BJP Ahead of Pune Elections
Murlidhar Mohol with Prithviraj Sutar, Sanjay Bhosale and Ashwini Bhosale (Photo/@mohol_murlidhar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major political development, key figures from the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Former corporators Prithviraj Sutar, Sanjay Bhosale, and Ashwini Bhosale officially joined the BJP on Tuesday. Their induction was facilitated by Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, who emphasized the BJP's commitment to Hindutva, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' visions for India's development.

Minister Mohol highlighted how the BJP's 'triple-engine government'—operating across national, state, and civic levels—has bolstered public confidence through effective governance and infrastructural projects. He noted that Pune's rapid development is a testament to the leadership of both Modi and Fadnavis. The induction ceremony was attended by prominent BJP figures, including Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, and other senior political leaders.

Dheeraj Ghate expressed that the new members' alignment with the BJP's Hindutva ideology is expected to fortify the party ahead of the upcoming civic polls. Prithviraj Sutar expressed pride in joining the BJP, acknowledging it as the world's largest political party, and endorsed Prime Minister Modi's leadership and development initiatives. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bhosale cited disillusionment with the Congress's failure to uphold the Maha Vikas Aghadi's principles as a reason for their move. Following the event, Minister Mohol criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for comments made abroad, accusing him of undermining Indian institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025