BJP Downplays Thackeray Cousins' Alliance for Mumbai Civic Elections

The BJP has dismissed concerns about the potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) affecting the Mumbai civic elections. BJP leaders claim that Mumbaikars will favor the BJP-led coalition due to the party's development-oriented approach, despite the Thackerays' attempted reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:58 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday downplayed the potential impact of a proposed alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. The BJP argues that the partnership between past rivals will have little effect on the electoral landscape.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam reiterated the party's confidence after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted at a forthcoming announcement concerning the Thackeray cousins' collaboration. Satam insists that local voters have aligned their support with the BJP-led Mahayuti due to the party's development-focused governance.

Echoing Satam's sentiments, other BJP leaders, including MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar and state minister Pankaj Bhoyar, affirmed that the Thackerays' attempt to regain public favor by reuniting would not significantly sway the electoral outcome. Elections for India's wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are set for January 15, with results expected the following day.

