JUP Shifts Gears: Abu Hasan Replaces Nisha Chatterjee for Ballygunge

In an unexpected political maneuver, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) has announced a change in its candidate lineup for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. Founder Humayun Kabir confirmed the replacement of Nisha Chatterjee with retired police officer Abu Hasan for the Ballygunge constituency.

Kabir revealed that the decision to drop Chatterjee was influenced by her social media activity, which he claimed was not in sync with the party's image. In contrast, Abu Hasan, who has no prior political experience, was persuaded to run for the seat by Kabir despite his career in law enforcement.

Kabir's move to form JUP and field over 100 candidates follows his suspension from the Trinamool Congress. On Monday, he announced candidates for ten constituencies, hoping to establish a firm presence in the political arena.

