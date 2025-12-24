JUP Shifts Gears: Abu Hasan Replaces Nisha Chatterjee for Ballygunge
In a swift political maneuver, JUP founder Humayun Kabir replaced Nisha Chatterjee with retired police officer Abu Hasan as the candidate for Ballygunge in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. Chatterjee was dropped due to a misalignment in social media presence with the party's image.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected political maneuver, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) has announced a change in its candidate lineup for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. Founder Humayun Kabir confirmed the replacement of Nisha Chatterjee with retired police officer Abu Hasan for the Ballygunge constituency.
Kabir revealed that the decision to drop Chatterjee was influenced by her social media activity, which he claimed was not in sync with the party's image. In contrast, Abu Hasan, who has no prior political experience, was persuaded to run for the seat by Kabir despite his career in law enforcement.
Kabir's move to form JUP and field over 100 candidates follows his suspension from the Trinamool Congress. On Monday, he announced candidates for ten constituencies, hoping to establish a firm presence in the political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2026 polls: It is important for people to get good governance, development-focused regime: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.
Controversy Unfolds as JUP Drops Ballygunge Candidate Amid Social Media Storm
2026 polls: BJP leader Piyush Goyal's meeting with AIADMK gen sec Edappadi K Palaniswami begins in Chennai.
2026 Polls: 'Better future' is commitment of NDA, PM, AIADMK chief Palaniswami for Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Piyush Goyal in Chennai.