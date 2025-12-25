India's Vision Realized: Celebrating Leaders and Legacy

At a significant rally in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realizing the vision charted by BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He emphasized Modi's role in enhancing India's global prestige, noting the Prime Minister's accolade as a unique leader on the global stage.

The event, marking the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, saw the unveiling of statues by Modi, celebrated as a pivotal moment for the nation. Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, emphasized the Prime Minister's achievements over the past decade, underscoring significant progress and the abrogation of Article 370, aligning with Mookerjee's vision for India.

Rajnath Singh also honored the philosophical contributions of Upadhyaya and highlighted the NDA government's focus on rural development and welfare under Modi's leadership. Singh concluded by urging attendees to acknowledge these national advancements and paid tribute to late sculptor Ram Sutar for his contributions to the site.

