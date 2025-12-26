Left Menu

Veer Baal Diwas a day of reverence to remember sacrifice of brave Sahibzades: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:31 IST
Veer Baal Diwas a day of reverence to remember sacrifice of brave Sahibzades: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said 'Veer Baal Diwas' is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

On the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on January 9, 2022, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

''Veer Baal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji,'' Modi said in an X post.

The Prime Minister said this day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness and the lives and ideals of Sahibzades will continue to motivate people for generations.

He will also address an event here on the occasion.

To mark Veer Baal Diwas, the Government of India is organising participative programmes across the country with the objective of educating citizens about the extraordinary courage and supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzades, and to honour and commemorate the indomitable courage, sacrifice and valour of the young heroes of India's history.

The activities will include storytelling sessions, recitations, poster-making and essay-writing competitions, among others.

