BJD will continue to serve people of Odisha for next 100 years: Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Friday claimed that the regional outfit will continue to serve the people of Odisha for the next 100 years.

Patnaik said this while addressing party leaders and workers on the occasion of the BJD's 29th Foundation Day. The party was formed on December 26, 1997, and named after Biju Patnaik, former Odisha CM and father of Naveen Patnaik. He told party workers and leaders to have patience and work for the people.

''Having patience is very important in politics. I have deep faith in the hard work and commitment of lakhs of our party workers. Therefore, everyone should work towards converting the present challenges into opportunities to build a strong Odisha,'' the former five-time chief minister said.

Patnaik rejected the propaganda by a section of people on the future of the BJD.

''There is a misinformation campaign against the party that the BJD will collapse. It is a rumour, and I want to make it clear that the BJD is not about one or two leaders. It is a people's movement deeply rooted in aspirations and pride of the people," Patnaik said.

He said the BJD would perform its role as the ''voice'' of the people of Odisha at least for the next 100 years. He said that the BJD works on the ideology of Biju Patnaik and serves the people of Odisha with the motto of three S like ''Seva (service), Swabhiman (self-esteem) and Sangram (struggle)''. The former chief minister said, ''Youths are our assets and I expect them to be active in social media and raise the voice of people.'' The BJD president also targeted the state's BJP government and alleged that the people of all sections of society are troubled during this one-and-a-half-year saffron rule. ''Farmers, women, youths and all other sections of society do not feel comfortable in this BJP government,'' he said.

Patnak expressed grave concern over the law and order situation, particularly the rise in crimes against women. ''It is better not to speak on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Even minor girls are not safe in Odisha now. We do not feel there is a government in the state,'' he added.

