Remembering Biju Patnaik: A Legacy of Passion for Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha leaders pay tribute to Biju Patnaik on his 110th birth anniversary, recognizing his contributions as a freedom fighter, industrialist, and political leader. Patnaik's life was marked by dedication to Odisha's progress and the enduring respect of its people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:24 IST
Biju Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary, emphasizing his lifelong commitment to the state's development.

Odisha leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, acknowledged Patnaik's multifaceted legacy as a freedom fighter, industrialist, and politician. His impact and dedication to the advancement of Odisha remain inspirational to many.

Commemorations included floral tributes and activities such as blood donation camps, underscoring the respect Patnaik continues to command among the people of Odisha.

