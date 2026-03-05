Remembering Biju Patnaik: A Legacy of Passion for Odisha
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary, emphasizing his lifelong commitment to the state's development.
Odisha leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, acknowledged Patnaik's multifaceted legacy as a freedom fighter, industrialist, and politician. His impact and dedication to the advancement of Odisha remain inspirational to many.
Commemorations included floral tributes and activities such as blood donation camps, underscoring the respect Patnaik continues to command among the people of Odisha.